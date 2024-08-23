Latest News Editor's Choice


Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago
`Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place at Masaisai Business Centre in Mazhaka 1, Tekwe, on Tuesday.

The suspects, 19-year-old Biggie Fanamaya and 25-year-old Edson Mambo, are accused of killing 24-year-old Josphat Jere following an altercation.

According to a police statement on X, the incident occurred after the victim confronted the suspects for urinating on the walls of a shop during a beer-drinking session. The confrontation escalated, leading the suspects to strike Jere on the head with a stone, resulting in his death.

Source - The Chronicle

