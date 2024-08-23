Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Rujeko, Chinhoyi, has been taken to court for indecent assault after allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in the boot of a car. The accused, 26-year-old Panashe Tinotenda Magusvu, was seated with the victim when the incident occurred.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident took place on July 13, 2024, around 6:00 PM.The girl and her mother had boarded a Honda Fit heading to their home in Chinhoyi, with the girl sitting in the boot alongside Magusvu.During the ride, Magusvu allegedly inserted his hand inside the girl's skirt, touching her private parts four times and caressing her thighs twice without her consent. He also attempted to give her a USD1 note, which she refused.The girl reported the incident to her mother after they left the vehicle, leading to a police report and the subsequent arrest of Magusvu.