Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

Mahwau Clinic in Chief Chirundu's area, Mashonaland West province, remains closed two years after it was built by Kariba REDD+, leaving around 3,000 villagers without nearby healthcare.The government forced the clinic's shutdown as part of a broader directive requiring non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to cease operations until the enactment of a Climate Change Act.This closure has forced villagers, including those from Mayamba and Chitindiva, to travel over 40 kilometers to the nearest clinic in Nyamakate.Villagers have expressed frustration with the government, accusing it of insensitivity, especially as many have faced life-threatening situations due to the long distances to healthcare facilities.The clinic, funded by proceeds from carbon credits trading through Kariba REDD+ in collaboration with Hurungwe Rural District Council, was intended to reduce these distances. However, the government halted operations citing concerns over NGOs failing to declare all funds received from carbon credits trading.Kariba REDD+ director Charles Ndondo confirmed the suspension and noted that they have applied for a new permit, hopeful to resume their work once the Climate Change Act is in place.Government officials stated that the law is necessary to protect communities from organizations that may exploit resources without contributing to local development.