King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

Timothy Chiminya, who claims the title of "King Munhumutapa," has written to Zimbabwe's Local Government Ministry and the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council, asserting that all traditional leaders, including spirit mediums, should now fall under his authority.Chiminya is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Ministries of Justice and Local Government over the legitimacy of his kingship.Chiminya argues that his status as King Munhumutapa was acknowledged by Zanu-PF, citing instances where he performed rituals for the ruling party.In July, he oversaw the installation of Johnsias Mugomeri as paramount Chief Goredema in Gokwe.In a letter dated August 15, 2024, he informed Chiefs Council President Khumalo that a High Court ruling from September 2022 established his authority over all traditional leaders, and he requested that they now report to him.However, Chiefs Council President Khumalo dismissed Chiminya's claims, stating that Zimbabwe's Constitution does not recognize kingship and that Chiminya's self-proclamation holds no legal weight.Khumalo characterized Chiminya's actions as a pursuit of media attention rather than a legitimate challenge to the existing constitutional framework.In a separate matter, Chiminya has demanded payment of his outstanding wages and allowances, claiming that a High Court order from September 28, 2022, instructed the Ministry of Local Government to compensate him.Despite ongoing legal disputes, including a lawsuit against the Local Government Ministry for defamation, Chiminya continues to install chiefs across the country. Both the Justice and Local Government Ministries have denounced his claims as unconstitutional and labeled him an impostor.