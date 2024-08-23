ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has made significant progress in fulfilling its FIFA-mandated tasks, recently signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).This agreement addresses key issues that previously led to government interference in ZIFA operations, which resulted in Zimbabwe's suspension by FIFA in 2021.The MoU, which was part of FIFA's conditions for lifting the ban, aims to establish a clear collaboration framework between ZIFA and the SRC, defining responsibilities and addressing concerns like sexual harassment.SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa emphasized that the MoU would guide the relationship between ZIFA and the government, ensuring a positive working environment, including for the incoming ZIFA board.ZIFA NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa highlighted that the improved relationship with the government is a crucial step toward restoring Zimbabwean football to its former glory.The ZIFA Normalisation Committee, whose term ends in January 2025, has already completed most of its tasks, though constitutional amendments and the ZIFA general election are still pending.