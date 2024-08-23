Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leaders of the Africa Apostolic Church (Mwazha) have requested police protection for their annual meeting, set to be officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on August 30, 2024, amid escalating factional disputes.The request follows alleged disruptions by a rival faction led by Ernest Mhambare and Kurauone Sibanda, who are accused of vandalizing toilets at the Ndarikure Shrine and firing shots at congregants on August 19.Reverend Nyika Murisi, representing the faction with permission from the church's supreme leader, Archbishop Paul Mwazha, has formally sought protection from Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga. The letter, also addressed to several high-ranking officials including the President and Home Affairs and Justice ministers, outlines fears of further violence and interference with the upcoming gathering.The letter alleges that Mhambare and Sibanda used heavy machinery to destroy functioning toilets at the shrine and dug trenches to block access. Additionally, Sibanda reportedly fired a gun to disperse members attempting to prepare for the event. Murisi believes these actions are politically motivated, given Mnangagwa's role as guest of honor.The church leaders have called for police presence to ensure peace and security during the conference. They also plan to rebuild the damaged facilities to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.