Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of Transform Zimbabwe, and his alleged accomplice Kelvin Gonde have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima.They face charges of disorderly conduct and participating in an unlawful gathering.The State claims they were arrested in June for holding an unsanctioned meeting at Jameson Timba's residence in Harare.Magistrate Gwitima cited compelling reasons for their continued detention, despite acknowledging that the accused have fixed addresses and no previous convictions. He concluded that there is reasonable suspicion justifying their detention until trial.Investigating officer Victor Mukohwa opposed bail, alleging that Ngarivhume has a history of inciting violence and could potentially commit further offenses if released. Mukohwa also noted that 30 police officers are prepared to testify against Ngarivhume.Ngarivhume and Gonde will return to court on August 30 for their trial.