War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's war veterans have identified additional land to allocate to themselves, aiming to address their economic needs and bolster their status within the party.The land will be managed by The War Veterans Family Wealth Trust, which is intended to enhance financial benefits for its members.Douglas Mahiya, Zanu-PF War Veterans League secretary, outlined that this initiative seeks to transform former fighters into entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the national GDP. The plan now awaits approval from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In the past, war veterans received Z$50,000 gratuities in 1997, which contributed to economic challenges. The veterans played a crucial role in supporting Mnangagwa during internal party conflicts that led to the ousting of Robert Mugabe.Mahiya also suggested that the war veterans will aid Zanu-PF in its restructuring efforts, including setting up party cells.