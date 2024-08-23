Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa argues that Zimbabwe's political landscape requires a shift beyond traditional opposition parties, advocating for what he calls "alternative politics."Since his departure from CCC, Chamisa has faced criticism for his perceived inaction, especially amid the government's crackdown on political opponents ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare.Nearly 80 CCC members, including Senator Jameson Timba, were arrested while gathering at a private residence, leading to public outcry against Chamisa for not taking a more active stance.Chamisa left CCC earlier this year, citing infiltration by Zanu-PF elements, and has since maintained "strategic ambiguity" about his future political plans, which has frustrated some of his supporters.Critics have also questioned why Chamisa exited CCC without establishing a clear political direction. Despite the turmoil within the opposition, Chamisa has dismissed accusations of financial misappropriation during his time as CCC leader, insisting that he lives a transparent and principled life, focused on peace and happiness.