Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government aims to complete the rehabilitation of the National Sports Stadium to meet CAF's minimum standards by the end of the year, according to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and director-general Elta Nengomasha provided an update on the ongoing renovations.

The first batch of 15,000 bucket seats purchased from China has arrived in Beira, Mozambique, and will be shipped to Harare once the necessary paperwork is finalized.

Mlotshwa confirmed that the seats are ready for transport and noted that timelines for their arrival in Zimbabwe are being confirmed.

The target for completing the renovation work is December, although significant work on the pitch remains.

Nengomasha detailed the progress, noting that preparations include installing a new perimeter fence, expected to be finished by the end of August. Water reticulation is partially complete, with trenches dug and piping on site.

Turnstiles and CCTV equipment are at the stadium, awaiting installation, and new generators and floodlights have been acquired, with most preliminary work already done.

Due to the stadium's current lack of CAF certification, the Warriors will play their home Africa Cup of Nations matches in other countries.

The Zimbabwean national team will host Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia in Uganda in the coming months.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

1 hr ago | 38 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

17 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

21 hrs ago | 191 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

23 hrs ago | 1232 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

23 hrs ago | 233 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 488 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 677 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 336 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 4000 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1378 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 608 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 641 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1133 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 243 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 909 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

23 Aug 2024 at 07:02hrs | 962 Views

Paul Lunga returns

23 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 351 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

23 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 267 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

23 Aug 2024 at 06:59hrs | 270 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

23 Aug 2024 at 06:58hrs | 240 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

23 Aug 2024 at 06:57hrs | 120 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

23 Aug 2024 at 06:55hrs | 137 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

23 Aug 2024 at 06:54hrs | 622 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

23 Aug 2024 at 06:53hrs | 92 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

23 Aug 2024 at 06:52hrs | 162 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

23 Aug 2024 at 06:51hrs | 107 Views