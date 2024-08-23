Latest News Editor's Choice


Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, has been criticised for attending a ZANU-PF indoctrination programme at the party's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Mafume is among a group of mayors, chairpersons, councillors, and staff from 92 local authorities across the country who attended the two-day training session at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

The training was conducted by Munyaradzi Machacha, the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and ZANU-PF's National Political Commissar, on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

However, the mayors of Bulawayo, David Coltart, and his deputy, Edwin Ndlovu, did not attend the training. Instead, the city's Town Clerk and Finance Director attended in their place.

Former CCC MP Job Sikhala, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the opposition councillors attending the training may be motivated by greed. He wrote:

"There are more important things in life than money and power. No amount of silver and gold should persuade you to sacrifice your values and principles to be dragged to the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, to be brainwashed with some redundant ideology.

"The ideology that is anti-people, promotion of the persecution of those in disagreement with that moribund ideology and intolerance of opponents of the establishment!

Hopewell Chin'ono, a prominent government critic, was more blunt in his assessment of Mafume's attendance at the ZANU-PF ideological training.

Chin'ono accused Mafume of "treachery" saying he is now serving his own interests and those of the ruling ZANU-PF party. Said Chin'ono:

"Harareans rejected ZANU-PF in toto, but here you are, Mayor, using taxpayers' money to attend an ideological indoctrination workshop at a ZANU-PF indoctrination school!

"I wouldn't blame anyone who argues that you are no longer serving the interests of the residents of Harare, you are now serving your own interests and those of ZANU-PF!

"I can't imagine that you would leave your office for the whole day to go to a ZANU-PF indoctrination school when your residents have no clean drinking water!

"It is just irresponsible for any opposition-elected mayor to do such a reckless thing! You have insulted the residents of Harare.

"They are powerless because everything in Zimbabwe is captured, but at this point, it is fair to say you don't represent them anymore!

"History will never forgive you for this treachery Jacob, you have betrayed the residents of Harare.

"Our country is broken both politically and economically because of ZANU-PF, yet you see it fit to not only go to a ZANU-PF indoctrination school but to also use our money as Harareans attending this rubbish!

"If Harareans had a way to remove you they would, but of course, ZANUPF courts will protect you, I am disappointed in not only your irresponsible actions, but in you too!

"You have undermined the democratic process by participating in a ZANUPF indoctrination workshop while serving as an opposition mayor, you have "legitimised" the ruling party's authoritarian tactics.

"Long live David Coltart, the Mayor of Bulawayo, for rejecting this nonsense!

Mafume is a member of the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) and was re-elected as the mayor of Harare following the 2023 general elections.

His re-election came after Sengezo Tshabangu controversially recalled his two predecessors, Ian Makone and Lovejoy Chitengu.

Tshabangu, known for unilaterally recalling scores of CCC MPs and Councillors, defended the mandatory two-day ideological training, describing it as a positive initiative aimed at building the capacity of councillors and aligning local governance with national policies.

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is named after Herbert Chitepo, a prominent nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU).

The school focuses on topics such as patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.


Source - pindula

