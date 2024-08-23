Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
Some Zanu-PF supporters in Ward 19 of Zaka Central are up for stealing social welfare food aid by misrepresenting that they have more kids than they actually have, with them even using deceased people's identity cards to get aid.

Sources within Zaka Police confirmed the incident and said the matter was now being handled by the police law and order department in Masvingo.

Ward 19 Councilor Albert Mazvanya confirmed the incident and said there were plenty of similar incidents in the district and his ward but he could not help the situation as he was being sidelined as an opposition councilor.

"I am aware of the matter and I heard that the people were arrested then released but the matter is still ongoing. I checked with the police and I was told that the matter was now with the CID law and order department.

"The challenge is, I don't have a say in the distribution of social welfare aid. The programme is being held by ZANU-PF which is using a woman's quota Councillor to run affairs in my ward," said Mazvanya.

He said the party chairperson Farai Rupondo and another lady identified as Nyaradzo Chimbwari who works at Jerera Satellite Clinic are the ones in charge of compiling lists that they submit to social welfare and they use none existing people to get the food which they share amongst themselves and other like-minded.

"Getrude Chakona used a dead person's ID to get food aid since old people get first preference. She used her deceased relative Getrude Madekwana who died in the 1990s and would have turned 100 years this year if she was still alive.

"She also registered her husband as a beneficiary with five children meaning the family got two allocations at the expense of others," said Mazvanya

Another suspect Otilia Chisenga who has one known child is said to have registered five children under her name and another suspect Esther Munyeketi who stays alone and has no known child in the community also registered five children.

Chimbwari is alleged to have registered her domestic worker as a beneficiary despite the fact that they are from the same household.

Other sources said the matter only came to light after some factional fights within Zanu-PF in the districts that led to one exposing others.

The matter is not only unique to Zaka as there were other Zanu-PF local leaders were arrested together with social welfare staffers for stealing aid in Gutu.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

42 mins ago | 42 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

45 mins ago | 14 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

53 mins ago | 28 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

16 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

20 hrs ago | 190 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

22 hrs ago | 1224 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 486 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 675 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 335 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3993 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1373 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 607 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 640 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1128 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 237 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 905 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

23 Aug 2024 at 07:02hrs | 958 Views

Paul Lunga returns

23 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 351 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

23 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 266 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

23 Aug 2024 at 06:59hrs | 269 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

23 Aug 2024 at 06:58hrs | 239 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

23 Aug 2024 at 06:57hrs | 120 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

23 Aug 2024 at 06:55hrs | 137 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

23 Aug 2024 at 06:54hrs | 611 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

23 Aug 2024 at 06:53hrs | 92 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

23 Aug 2024 at 06:52hrs | 162 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

23 Aug 2024 at 06:51hrs | 106 Views