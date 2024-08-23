Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drunk man dies in inferno

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
In a disturbing incident that happened at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, a man died after his house caught fire while he was drunk on the night of August 17.

A charcoal heater found in the house is believed to be the cause of the fire that claimed Edison Maruta (37)'s life.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death of Maruta and said police were investigating the matter to establish cause of fire.

"We confirm the death of Edison Maruta who resided at Gomba Garage Complex, Nyika Growth Point Bikita. Investigations to establish the cause of fire are still ongoing and the police are urging people not to use charcoal heaters in their homesteads," said Insp Dhewa.

Sources privy to the incident said Maruta parted ways with his friend Chamunorwa Masawo (28) proceeding to their residence on August 17, at around 2035 hours. Maruta is said to have entered his room while he was drunk.

At around 0245 hours on August 18, Masawo was wakened by the noise from outside, after which he went out and saw Maruta's house engulfed in flames.

Masawo called for help and when people broke into the house they found Maruta's body lying on the floor, facing upwards, before they discovered a charcoal heater in his room. The body was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

In a separate incident that happened in Chipinge on August 18, a 70-year-old woman perished an inferno together with her four year old granddaughter after the hut they were in was set on fire. The police are investigating the murder case with one suspect, Trust Sithole Chivhunze, a mental patient already arrested in connection with the case.

Sophia Sithole was burnt beyond recognition while her granddaughter was found with a fractured skull.

Another 19-year-old woman was found dead in Magada, Stopover, Epworth Harare, after the room she was in was set ablaze and her husband Brian Gorosvipa Muzanenhamo is being sought by the police in line with the matter.

Source - TellZim News

