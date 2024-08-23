Latest News Editor's Choice


Drunk man dies in inferno

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
'Heroes' widows struggling'
Thousands of people from Masvingo province gathered at Masvingo Provincial Acre on August 12, 2024 to pay tribute to the heroes who passed away and celebrate the legacy of those who are still alive.

Among them were widows and family members of the heroes who were buried at the provincial shrine who told the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira who was the Guest of honour, that they were struggling to make ends meet.

They raised school fees challenges, employment and some complained over maintenance of graves at the shrine where some of them have no tombstones.

"We have not yet benefitted from the war veteran beneficiary scheme thus we are having a challenge in paying school fees for the orphans left," said one widow.

Another one complained about the state of graves saying some still had no tombstones despite that they were there for some years now.

"It's been long since our relative died but there is no a tombstone, how can you treat a hero like this? We are also struggling financially, our children are not employed so the government has to create employment for us and our children," said another widow.

However, Chadzamira responded saying they were not supposed to wait for events like Heroes day to tell government about their challenges.

"We have noted all your concerns, however, I implore you not to wait for events like this, you can also submit your concerns through the Permanent Secretary Dr Addmore Pazvakavamwa's office.

However, despite challenges faced by living war veterans and families of the fallen heroes, those who spoke to TellZim News said the day was special to them as it gives them time to reflect on the sacrifices made to liberate the country.

One war veteran, Macken Dhorobheni, whose liberation name was Bayai Zvichatenda said the Heroes Day is important to him as he got to remember the heroes who fought for the independence of Zimbabwe.

"We have the Independence Day the day we got our liberation but the ones who fought for us to have independence are the heroes whom we remember on this special day so we should give value to the day," said Dhorobheni.

Winnet Chikupe a wife to the late hero Victor Chikupe said the Heroes Day commemorations hold a special significance to her as they get the time to pay tribute to the heroes with the assistance of other Zimbabweans.

"I am here with my family to remember my husband Victor Chikupe and this day gives us an opportunity to remember these heroes and their participation in the liberation struggle, having such a day signifies their importance in our country," said Chikupe.

One Masvingo resident Sithabile Sibanda said it was a great honour to remember those who sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe to have freedom.

"On heroes' day we honour those who sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe's freedom from colonial rule. A number of fighters lost their lives and some developed permanent injuries which they are still surviving with. I hold this day so dearly in my heart thanking everyone who gathered here to remember these heroes," said Sibanda.

The commemorations were packed with entertainment from Masvingo Teachers College dance group, Great Zimbabwe University traditional, dance Zimbabwe National Army band and a heroes day poem by Khloe Katlego Mliswa a daughter to former member of parliament Temba Mliswa who is in Grade 3 at Kyle Preparatory school.

Also present was Masvingo Mayor Councillor Alec Tabe, families of the heroes, members from the Fallen Heroes Trust, war veterans and their leadership, ex- detainees, ex restrictees and war collaborators, chiefs, principals from colleges, vice chancellors from universities, councillors, members of parliament and service chiefs.

The event was curtained by sporting events which saw ZPCS soccer team crushing ZRP with three goals to one, from the netball desk ZRP won 90 goals to 2 against ZPCS and each winning team walked away with the Heroes Day trophy which was presented by Provincial Coordinator Sports and Recreation Commission Mayibongwe Sibanda.


Source - TellZim News

