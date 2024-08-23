Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
16-year-old Trish Dewa-Moyo has been reported missing by her family after last being seen with CCC MP Happymore Chidziva
A Harare family has filed a missing person's report accusing a Citizens Coalition for Change MP of "hiding" a 16-year-old girl.

The family says in a report filed at Budiriro 2 Police Station that Trish Dewa-Moyo was last seen with Glenview North MP Happymore Chidziva who allegedly promised to find her a job.

"She has been gone almost two weeks. We suspect he is hiding her somewhere," Trish's aunt Sitabile Dewa told ZimLive.

The family says it has seen evidence that Chidziva, who is married to Trish's cousin, is having an affair with the teen which would be an offence under Zimbabwean law which sets the age of consent for sexual relations at 18 years.

"Chidziva should release the girl and let the law take its course. I just want justice for my brother's daughter. He cannot just come and ruin my family," Dewa said.

Police called Trish on her phone but she would not say where she is, Dewa added.

Chidziva had agreed to speak to our reporter but then changed his mind.

In a voice note sent to Trish's aunt, obtained by ZimLive, the MP admitted he is the one who picked her up when she left home but denied they were romantically involved.

According to Chidziva, Trish wanted to go to the home of a friend who would assist her find a job. He says he picked her up at around 8PM and dropped her off in the Harare CBD.

Chidziva goes on to admit that he has been helping Trish financially for several years, without his wife's knowledge.

"I am not in a relationship with Trish," he maintained.

The MP insists that he has also been making efforts for Trish to return home "because right now the impression is that she left on my account."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

53 mins ago | 14 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

54 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

54 mins ago | 27 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

56 mins ago | 31 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

16 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

22 hrs ago | 1224 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 486 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 675 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 335 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3993 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1373 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 607 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 640 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1128 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 237 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 906 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

23 Aug 2024 at 07:02hrs | 958 Views

Paul Lunga returns

23 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 351 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

23 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 266 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

23 Aug 2024 at 06:59hrs | 269 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

23 Aug 2024 at 06:58hrs | 239 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

23 Aug 2024 at 06:57hrs | 120 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

23 Aug 2024 at 06:55hrs | 137 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

23 Aug 2024 at 06:54hrs | 612 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

23 Aug 2024 at 06:53hrs | 92 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

23 Aug 2024 at 06:52hrs | 162 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

23 Aug 2024 at 06:51hrs | 106 Views