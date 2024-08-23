Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

News / National

by Staff reporter

Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu has sentenced a Zaka man to an effective seven years in jail after he burnt his brother's hut and stabbed him over US$200 from the sale of cotton.Lazarus Mahove (34) of Tapudzai Village in Zaka will effectively serve five years behind bars.Mahove went to his brother Lansford's house at midnight, locked a hut he was sleeping in with his wife and four children and set it alight. He then stabbed Lansford once when the broke the bedroom door.The incident happened on June 29, 2024.Circumstances are that the brother's sold their cotton together in 2022 and Lansford didn't give Lazarus his share of US$200 from the proceeds.On the day, Lazarus went to Lansford's homestead at midnight. He locked the family's sleeping hut and set it alight.Lansford broke the door and found his brother holding a knife. The two fought and Lazarus stabbed Lansford once with the knife.Neighbours heard noises and they rushed to the homestead where they refrained the fight and rescued children trapped in the hut.Tanyaradzwa Tinagwo prosecuted.