Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

News / National

by Staff reporter

The death of a 17-year-old girl at the RCZ Church at Nerupiri in Gutu has created ugly fights in the parish with some villagers demanding the removal of the pastor and full investigation of the case.The girl allegedly took poison and there are allegations that she died inside the church and congregants are now refusing to use the building. Congregants said the case required full investigations and accused the church leadership of sweeping it under the carpet.However, acting General Secretary Reverend Lovemore Mashamba said the matter has not been brought to the leadership and promised to deal with it if it is brought to their attention."There is a protocol which is followed when such issues are being dealt with. That matter has never been brought to us by the relevant committees. As soon as it is brought to our attention, we will deal with it decisively," said Rev Mashamba.The girl died on March 31, 2024, and she was buried at Utseya Village under Chief Muusha in Chimanimani on April 4, 2024.This is amid allegations that the girl was pregnant hence she committed suicide. The girl was being looked after by Reverend Maphios Tadzembwa.The girl's father Kumbirai Makomeya (48) said the matter was reported to Gutu Police Station and was transferred to Masvingo West district in Bikita."I am not happy with the way the case was handled. No police officer attended the scene where my daughter died. The pesticide that she is alleged to have taken was sent to them by Tadzembwa."I was told a lot of incoherent stories. Tadzembwa called me and told me that my daughter just collapsed and was on oxygen. Later, I was told she took a potato pesticide, but I never saw any potato field and did not hear any history of him as potato farmer. I am the one who used to send them potatoes from Chimanimani."I demand justice to be done. There are a lot of grey areas which I feel can help solve the mystery surrounding my daughter's death," said Makomeya.Zviitei Muyambo (40) mother of the deceased said she is pained by the death of her daughter and said she hopes justice will prevail.Rev Tadzembwa confirmed the incident but refuted allegations that the girl's death involved a church official. He said that the girl was sanctioned over her delinquency with boys in the area and she committed suicide. He dismissed allegations that the girl was pregnant.Tadzembwa accused his enemies of fighting him and using the incident to tarnish his image. He said that his superiors are finalising his transfer from Nerupiri."I know those people who are trying to destroy my name. They no longer want me at Nerupiri. I have told them that my superiors are finalising my transfer but they want me to go before I am given the green light. The girl did not die in church and she was not pregnant."The post-mortem results did not state what people are alleging. She had problem with the boys that she was dating and we tried to counsel her but we never knew that she had other plans. I am the one who was taking care these children but I am now receiving all sorts of accusations," said Tadzembwa.Rev Tadzembwa refused to show The Mirror the post-mortem report and threatened to sue the paper if it published the story.One congregant, who spoke on condition of anonymity said AFM of Zimbabwe pastor John Zishiri was even beaten by Tadzembwa for allegedly leaking the an audio that sparked insinuations that the girl was murdered."I am told Zishiri was summoned by family members and was beaten by Tadzembwa. There is a lot going on, and we suspect that they are attempting to cover up the matter," said the source.Pastor Zishiri confirmed that he was summoned by family members but refused to comment further.Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was out of the office when contacted for a comment.