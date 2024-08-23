News / National
'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa
51 mins ago | Views
The opposition United African National Council (UANC) party leader, Gwinyai Muzorewa has this Friday urged former Citizens for Coalition Change leader, Nelson Chamisa to swallow his pride and accept that he has exhausted all chances of bringing grievances spiritually (through #GodIsInIt), locally and within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.
Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, Muzorewa warned all elements who will possibly seek to destabilise the regional body's peace, unity and development during Mnangagwa's tenure that it remains a futility.
"Now that Zimbabwe is at the helm of the Region [SADC], wisdom tells us to take advantage of this term when President Mnangagwa is the Chairman. Those who want to run to SADC for help, go no further because the Chair is right here in Harare," Muzorewa said.
"We appreciate the military and police for standing in the scotching heat of the sun at almost every intersection in Harare, making sure our Summit was so peaceful that if the opposition parties, specifically UANC, controlled fiscus, this Christmas would bring great joy and goodies for our peace-keeping forces," Muzorewa said.
"Unlike athletics and gymnastics, politics is not a game of youths, but wisdom, humility, honesty and integrity. This is the spirit of nationalism which is now very rare," Muzorewa advised.
The UANC has also claimed that economics is not a game of ZiGing, but adhering to monetary policies and its principles (Economics).
Meanwhile, Muzorewa has appealed to Mnangagwa to use all means possible to make sure political prisoners are released.
"The UANC wishes to humbly appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release all political party members, and other civilians who were charged with various offences, before, during and after the SADC Summit; as a sign of exercising mercy and forgiveness," Muzorewa said.
"President Mnangagwa is known to have released hundreds of prisoners before; and in the same spirit, we plead humbly for the release of our activists," Muzorewa said.
Muzorewa claimed that if Mnangagwa pardoned political prisoners, this will provide them an opportunity to acquire a better sense of what SADC is all about.
Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, Muzorewa warned all elements who will possibly seek to destabilise the regional body's peace, unity and development during Mnangagwa's tenure that it remains a futility.
"Now that Zimbabwe is at the helm of the Region [SADC], wisdom tells us to take advantage of this term when President Mnangagwa is the Chairman. Those who want to run to SADC for help, go no further because the Chair is right here in Harare," Muzorewa said.
"We appreciate the military and police for standing in the scotching heat of the sun at almost every intersection in Harare, making sure our Summit was so peaceful that if the opposition parties, specifically UANC, controlled fiscus, this Christmas would bring great joy and goodies for our peace-keeping forces," Muzorewa said.
"Unlike athletics and gymnastics, politics is not a game of youths, but wisdom, humility, honesty and integrity. This is the spirit of nationalism which is now very rare," Muzorewa advised.
Meanwhile, Muzorewa has appealed to Mnangagwa to use all means possible to make sure political prisoners are released.
"The UANC wishes to humbly appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release all political party members, and other civilians who were charged with various offences, before, during and after the SADC Summit; as a sign of exercising mercy and forgiveness," Muzorewa said.
"President Mnangagwa is known to have released hundreds of prisoners before; and in the same spirit, we plead humbly for the release of our activists," Muzorewa said.
Muzorewa claimed that if Mnangagwa pardoned political prisoners, this will provide them an opportunity to acquire a better sense of what SADC is all about.
Source - Byo24News