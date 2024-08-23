Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Albert Tagiwa Chikondo and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba as permanent secretaries for the Ministries of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Environment, Climate and Wildlife respectively.

The appointments which were announced in a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya are with immediate effect.

"In terms of subsection (1) of section 205 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed the following Permanent Secretaries: Mr Albert Tagiwa Chikondo - Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife," read the statement.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

9 hrs ago | 861 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

10 hrs ago | 698 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

24 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

23 Aug 2024 at 17:12hrs | 196 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

23 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 1348 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

23 Aug 2024 at 15:32hrs | 249 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 525 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 340 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 4037 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1416 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 615 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 654 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1150 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 926 Views