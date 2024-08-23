Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Albert Tagiwa Chikondo and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba as permanent secretaries for the Ministries of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Environment, Climate and Wildlife respectively.The appointments which were announced in a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya are with immediate effect."In terms of subsection (1) of section 205 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed the following Permanent Secretaries: Mr Albert Tagiwa Chikondo - Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs and Ambassador Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife," read the statement.