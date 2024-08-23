Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's national power utility, ZESA Holdings, has announced extended load-shedding across the country due to decreased electricity generation at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, ZESA detailed that a technical problem with Unit 8, which has a 300 MW capacity, at the Hwange Thermal Power Station has led to a shortfall in electricity supply on the national grid.

"ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national power grid is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical challenge that occurred at the Hwange Thermal Power Station's Unit 8.

"As a result of this generation shortfall, the utility has had to implement increased load shedding schedules across the country in order to balance electricity supply and demand.

"Our technical teams are frantically working on resolving the fault so as to minimize the impact on customers.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during this period."

In an update issued earlier on Saturday, August 24, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) reported that the Hwange Thermal Power Station was generating just 635 MW of electricity. This marks a significant drop from the more than 1,000 MW it was producing prior to August 21.


Source - pindula

