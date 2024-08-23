Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has found Mutare lawyer Cosmas Chibaya guilty of unprofessional conduct for orchestrating the double sale of land.Chibaya, from Chibaya and Partners Legal Practitioners, was under investigation since August 2022 and is now awaiting sentencing.The LSZ determined that Chibaya failed to protect his client's interests by facilitating the sale of a disputed property to a third party.The complaint was lodged by Lackmore Chikove, who alleged that Chibaya sold him a residential stand in Chikanga despite its contested ownership.Chikove paid a total of US$13,000 for the property, only to later discover that it was claimed by another individual, Joseph Ngorima.In addition, another lawyer, Medusa Simango of Mupindu Legal Practitioners, is also under scrutiny for her role in the matter.The LSZ accused Simango of failing to exercise due diligence in the transaction and improperly handling funds received from Chikove.Both lawyers are facing potential sanctions, including a caution or a fine of up to US$1,000 or its equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars.The LSZ is expected to issue final sentences after considering the lawyers' responses to the allegations.