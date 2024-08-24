Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has commenced servicing land in Mt Hampden, where the new commercial and administrative capital will be established. This follows the recent repossession of 47 farms covering 15,500 hectares from Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces. The new city is expected to accommodate over 1.5 million residents, with work on offsite infrastructure already underway. Authorities have also started identifying locations for railway and bus termini, as well as advancing plans for the expansion of Charles Prince Airport, expected to be completed by November.

The new city project, approved by Cabinet in December 2018, is centered around the new Parliament building, which will serve as the nucleus for the metropolis. Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed that significant infrastructure, including major roads connecting Harare, has been completed. Master plans for the five zones within the city are being finalized, paving the way for local and international investors to participate in the development.

The city's development will prioritize commercial and administrative stands, with land currently being serviced for light industries, commercial enterprises, and hotels. This phase includes essential infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, with minimal focus on residential stands. The government's aim is to create a smart city in Mt Hampden, leveraging information and communication technology to enhance urban planning and services.

Policymakers believe that the new city will help decongest Harare, whose population has surged from 616,000 in 1980 to 2.2 million. The master plan envisions the city's development in four phases over 10 years. The first phase, already in progress, focuses on establishing traction and development infrastructure and is being funded by the Treasury and private sector donations.

Phase two will involve the development of baseline infrastructure, funded through public-private partnerships (PPPs), loans, and the issuance of bonds. The third phase will see the growth of commercial, residential, and industrial areas through foreign direct investment (FDI) and other financial instruments. The final phase, beginning from year 10 onward, will continue developing these areas, relying on private equity, PPPs, and syndicated loans.

The Government's strategy for funding the new city includes a mix of Treasury allocations, PPPs, FDI, and various forms of development finance. The long-term vision is to create a modern, well-planned city that meets the needs of both residents and businesses, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and urban development of Zimbabwe.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

19 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

19 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

19 hrs ago | 1025 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1286 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 301 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

24 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 426 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 229 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 319 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 128 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 234 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

24 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 551 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

24 Aug 2024 at 12:25hrs | 387 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

24 Aug 2024 at 12:04hrs | 199 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

24 Aug 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1131 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 354 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 246 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

24 Aug 2024 at 11:52hrs | 86 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

24 Aug 2024 at 11:51hrs | 285 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

24 Aug 2024 at 11:49hrs | 58 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

24 Aug 2024 at 11:48hrs | 158 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

24 Aug 2024 at 11:47hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

24 Aug 2024 at 11:46hrs | 100 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

24 Aug 2024 at 11:44hrs | 403 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 142 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 193 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

24 Aug 2024 at 11:42hrs | 321 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

24 Aug 2024 at 11:41hrs | 75 Views