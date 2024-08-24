Mashonaland's new city takes shape

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has commenced servicing land in Mt Hampden, where the new commercial and administrative capital will be established. This follows the recent repossession of 47 farms covering 15,500 hectares from Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces. The new city is expected to accommodate over 1.5 million residents, with work on offsite infrastructure already underway. Authorities have also started identifying locations for railway and bus termini, as well as advancing plans for the expansion of Charles Prince Airport, expected to be completed by November.The new city project, approved by Cabinet in December 2018, is centered around the new Parliament building, which will serve as the nucleus for the metropolis. Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed that significant infrastructure, including major roads connecting Harare, has been completed. Master plans for the five zones within the city are being finalized, paving the way for local and international investors to participate in the development.The city's development will prioritize commercial and administrative stands, with land currently being serviced for light industries, commercial enterprises, and hotels. This phase includes essential infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, with minimal focus on residential stands. The government's aim is to create a smart city in Mt Hampden, leveraging information and communication technology to enhance urban planning and services.Policymakers believe that the new city will help decongest Harare, whose population has surged from 616,000 in 1980 to 2.2 million. The master plan envisions the city's development in four phases over 10 years. The first phase, already in progress, focuses on establishing traction and development infrastructure and is being funded by the Treasury and private sector donations.Phase two will involve the development of baseline infrastructure, funded through public-private partnerships (PPPs), loans, and the issuance of bonds. The third phase will see the growth of commercial, residential, and industrial areas through foreign direct investment (FDI) and other financial instruments. The final phase, beginning from year 10 onward, will continue developing these areas, relying on private equity, PPPs, and syndicated loans.The Government's strategy for funding the new city includes a mix of Treasury allocations, PPPs, FDI, and various forms of development finance. The long-term vision is to create a modern, well-planned city that meets the needs of both residents and businesses, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and urban development of Zimbabwe.