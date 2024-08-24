Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

by Staff reporter
2024-08-24
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is set to officially open the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) on Tuesday, marking a significant event that underscores the strong bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The show, running from Monday to Saturday at Exhibition Park in Harare, is themed "Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing Our Future" and is expected to draw over 200,000 visitors.

Mr. Livit Mugejo, the acting chief director for protocol and conference services in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, highlighted that President Nyusi's visit is a working one, aimed solely at opening the show. The visit emphasizes the longstanding relationship between the two nations, rooted in historical, cultural, and economic ties, and is seen as a move to further strengthen trade relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

ZAS chief executive officer, Dr. Andrew Matibiri, noted a significant increase in participation this year, with over 500 exhibitors occupying more than 70,000 square meters of space, a rise from the previous year's 410 exhibitors. International participation has also grown, with exhibitors from 12 countries, including Russia, India, and South Africa, confirming their presence.

Preparations for the event are in full swing, with exhibitors setting up their stands and a comprehensive program of business conferences and entertainment events planned. Despite recent regional cholera concerns, the show will proceed with a full schedule, featuring various competitions in agri-produce, tobacco, cotton, and livestock sections.

Special emphasis will be placed on promoting quality tobacco production, climate-resilient livestock breeds, and increasing the national herd size. The show will also highlight the achievements of top farmers from across Zimbabwe's provinces, with entries in tobacco, cotton, and livestock competitions coming from provincial winners.

Key events during the show include the 12th Annual National Agribusiness Conference on Wednesday, focusing on livestock sustainability, and the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Conference on Thursday. Additionally, there will be the Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba and Diplomatic Network Business conferences, providing a platform for discussions on agricultural innovation and trade opportunities.

Source - The Sunday Mail

