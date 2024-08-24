Latest News Editor's Choice


Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In 2003, Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, secured a 3-1 victory over Seychelles in an Afcon qualifier at the National Sports Stadium, drawing a capacity crowd. This win, featuring goals by the Ndlovu brothers, was a key moment in Zimbabwe's historic qualification for the 2004 Afcon finals under coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

Fast forward 21 years, and Chidzambwa, now a member of Zifa's technical committee, reunited with Michael Nees, the German coach who led Seychelles in that 2003 match. Nees, who was recently unveiled as the new Warriors coach, recalled being impressed by the passionate Zimbabwean crowd during that game, which was his first exposure to the country's football atmosphere.

Nees, who has been in touch with 25 foreign-based Zimbabwean players, is now tasked with leading the Warriors to their sixth Afcon appearance. His first challenge will be a Group J qualifier against Kenya in Kampala, Uganda, on September 6, followed by a match against Cameroon four days later.

Nees emphasized his commitment to objective player selection based on performance, free from external influences. He is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming qualifiers and promised to implement possession-based football rather than a kick-and-run style.

Zifa's Normalisation Committee chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa, expressed confidence in Nees, highlighting his technical expertise and ability to work in challenging environments. Nees has previously coached in countries like Israel, Kosovo, and Rwanda, and he aims to transform Zimbabwean football during his tenure.

Source - The Sunday News

