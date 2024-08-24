2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 2,100 couples divorced in Zimbabwe last year, while 1,061 separations have been recorded since the start of this year, according to court records.The High Court settled 2,149 cases in 2023, with the Harare High Court handling the majority at 1,539 cases.Bulawayo High Court processed 392 divorces, while Masvingo, Chinhoyi, and Mutare courts handled 92, 36, and 90 cases, respectively.This year, Bulawayo High Court has dealt with 600 of the 1,061 divorce cases, followed by Harare with 307, Mutare with 86, Masvingo with 56, and Chinhoyi with 12.Harare lawyer Advocate Tina Kadhau identified irreconcilable differences, infidelity, loss of love, and affection, and loss of conjugal rights as common reasons for divorce.She emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of property division, spousal maintenance, and child custody as outlined in the Matrimonial Causes Act.Another Harare lawyer, Mr. Dumisani Mthombeni, noted that adultery and social media are also contributing to the breakdown of marriages, warning of the severe consequences, including violence, depression, and even suicide.