Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The dedication and bravery of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers in protecting wildlife and natural habitats were recently recognized at the belated World Ranger Day commemorations.Despite the life-threatening risks, rangers like Senior Ranger (SR) Benjamin Never have made significant contributions to anti-poaching efforts, often engaging in armed confrontations with poachers.SR Never, stationed at Zavaru Station in the Zambezi Valley, was honored for his courage in 10 armed encounters since 2005, resulting in the death of six poachers, and the recovery of 29 pairs of ivory, three guns, and 202 rounds of ammunition.SR Never's bravery was highlighted by Zimparks Director-General Dr. Fulton Mangwanya, who recounted multiple instances where SR Never successfully thwarted poachers, recovering ivory and firearms in the process. His most notable actions occurred in 2014, when he was involved in three armed contacts that resulted in the death of one poacher and the recovery of several pairs of ivory.Another ranger, SR Duncan Muzamba, was also recognized for his outstanding service, having been involved in over seven armed contacts. His efforts led to the arrest of five poachers, the wounding of six others, and the recovery of seven rifles, 81 rounds of ammunition, and nine pairs of ivory.Both rangers were awarded prize money and certificates in recognition of their courage and exceptional dedication to duty.