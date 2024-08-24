Latest News Editor's Choice


Murdered granny's corpse burnt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 38-year-old man from Chipinge has been arrested for the alleged murder of an elderly woman and a young child, and for burning the woman's body.

Trust Sithole of Manyara Village under Chief Mutema is facing charges of killing 70-year-old Sofia Sithole and a four-year-old child. He appeared in the Chipinge magistrates' court on two counts of murder and was remanded in custody until August 30. He has been advised to apply for bail at the High Court and will undergo a mental health evaluation under the Mental Health Act.

Prosecutors stated that on August 18, Sithole attacked Sofia Sithole with an unknown object, striking her on the back of the head, resulting in her death. She had just returned home from an all-night prayer session. Sithole then allegedly placed her body on a stack of thatch grass and set it on fire, burning it beyond recognition.

Sithole is also accused of killing a child named Rachel Sithole, placing her body on a bed in one of the huts.

