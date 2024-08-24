Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Traditional leaders in Masvingo are allegedly exploiting villagers by imposing high fees for permission to hold social gatherings, including funerals.Reports indicate that some chiefs are charging up to US$30 for activities such as erecting tombstones, digging graves, hosting weddings, drilling boreholes, laying bricks, and building new homes. Villagers who cannot pay these fees face fines of up to $200.Additionally, some villagers have been denied government aid, including food and presidential inputs, as punishment for not paying the fees. Several villagers appeared before Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita, facing charges for not obtaining permission before erecting tombstones.Chief Mukanganwi claimed the fees are legitimate, stating that the notice fee for funerals and tombstone erection is US$10, with fines of up to US$50 for non-compliance.Chief Mukanganwi attributed the practice to traditional customs and blamed one of his headmen, Mupakwa, for the prevalent issue. Villagers have attempted to resolve the matter through dialogue with both the chiefs and local government authorities but have not succeeded.Bikita district development coordinator Bernard Hadzirabwi explained that the fines are based on tradition and that the government has not set prescribed charges for traditional court fines. He encouraged chiefs to be considerate and noted that some of the fees might be returned to the bereaved families.