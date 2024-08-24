Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Traditional leaders in Masvingo are allegedly exploiting villagers by imposing high fees for permission to hold social gatherings, including funerals.

Reports indicate that some chiefs are charging up to US$30 for activities such as erecting tombstones, digging graves, hosting weddings, drilling boreholes, laying bricks, and building new homes. Villagers who cannot pay these fees face fines of up to $200.

Additionally, some villagers have been denied government aid, including food and presidential inputs, as punishment for not paying the fees. Several villagers appeared before Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita, facing charges for not obtaining permission before erecting tombstones.

Chief Mukanganwi claimed the fees are legitimate, stating that the notice fee for funerals and tombstone erection is US$10, with fines of up to US$50 for non-compliance.

Chief Mukanganwi attributed the practice to traditional customs and blamed one of his headmen, Mupakwa, for the prevalent issue. Villagers have attempted to resolve the matter through dialogue with both the chiefs and local government authorities but have not succeeded.

Bikita district development coordinator Bernard Hadzirabwi explained that the fines are based on tradition and that the government has not set prescribed charges for traditional court fines. He encouraged chiefs to be considerate and noted that some of the fees might be returned to the bereaved families.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

19 hrs ago | 187 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

19 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

19 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

19 hrs ago | 470 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

20 hrs ago | 1027 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

23 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

23 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

23 hrs ago | 902 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1288 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 301 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

24 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 426 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 229 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 319 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 128 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 234 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

24 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 552 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

24 Aug 2024 at 12:25hrs | 389 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

24 Aug 2024 at 12:04hrs | 199 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

24 Aug 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1136 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 354 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 248 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

24 Aug 2024 at 11:52hrs | 86 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

24 Aug 2024 at 11:51hrs | 285 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

24 Aug 2024 at 11:49hrs | 58 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

24 Aug 2024 at 11:48hrs | 161 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

24 Aug 2024 at 11:47hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

24 Aug 2024 at 11:46hrs | 100 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

24 Aug 2024 at 11:44hrs | 404 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 142 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 193 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

24 Aug 2024 at 11:42hrs | 323 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

24 Aug 2024 at 11:41hrs | 75 Views