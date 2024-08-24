Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man is facing charges for allegedly stealing his sister-in-law's car after being entrusted with its sale.Tawanda Danford Bondamakara, 40, from Unit A in Chitungwiza, appeared before Magistrate Apolonia Marutya last Friday, charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He has been remanded until tomorrow for a continuation of his bail hearing.According to the prosecutor, Rebecca Kashaya entrusted Bondamakara with her silver Volvo XC60 in March for evaluation.Bondamakara reportedly told Kashaya he had found a buyer willing to pay US$10,000 for the car and was instructed to arrange a meeting with the prospective buyer. However, Bondamakara allegedly failed to return the car, prompting Kashaya to file a complaint at the ZRP Borrowdale police station.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira argued against Bondamakara's bail, citing his familial connection to the victim and alleging that he committed the crime while on bail for a similar pending case. Bondamakara's lawyer denied these claims.