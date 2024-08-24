Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mashonaland West have launched an investigation into a series of stock theft cases involving suspected syndicates that slaughter stolen cattle and sell the meat in urban areas.In a statement on X, police reported that on Friday, unknown suspects stole 21 head of cattle from Plot 21, Batch Farm, Banket. Nine of the carcasses were found deboned, and twelve additional cattle were reported stolen from a neighboring farm.At the scene, police recovered 37 knives, large quantities of steak meat, and 50 kg of empty bags. Sauro Mudzimiri, 32, has been arrested in connection with the thefts.Mutsa Murombedzi, a CCC proportional representative MP for Mashonaland West, emphasized the urgent need for action to protect farmers."Stock theft, particularly cattle rustling, has become a major threat to rural livelihoods in Zimbabwe," Murombedzi stated.