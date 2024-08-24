Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Musician Mambo Dhuterere has expressed his disappointment after his planned tour to the United Kingdom was canceled due to a dispute between his manager and the promoter.In a Facebook statement, Dhuterere revealed his frustration over the cancellation of his performance at the Africa Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place from Saturday to Sunday in the UK. The festival featured other prominent artists, including Nkosazana Daughter, Alice Macheso, Koffie Olomide, Makhadzi, and Tocky Vibes.The tour was abruptly canceled due to a disagreement between Dhuterere's manager and Y2K Entertainment, the promoter. Dhuterere explained that while Y2K had arranged his visa and purchased tickets, the issue arose when his management insisted on payment before departure, as stipulated in their contract."It's unfortunate that we won't be attending due to a minor misunderstanding," Dhuterere said. "I want to thank Y2K for believing in me and including me among such esteemed African artists, and I appreciate the support from our fans in Europe."Dhuterere expressed his heartbreak over the situation, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both his fans and himself for the tour. He added, "This misunderstanding between my manager and the promoter has deeply affected me and my supporters."In the meantime, Dhuterere is preparing to release a new album titled Kudenga Kuna Manuwere later this year.