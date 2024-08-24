Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Exiled music icon Thomas Mapfumo is demanding the return of five vehicles seized by police in 2000. From his base in the United States, Mapfumo has claimed that the allegations of buying stolen BMWs were baseless and that those who sold him the cars were never apprehended.Mapfumo argues that the continued harassment over this matter forced him to flee Zimbabwe in 2004. He recounted that the police seized his cars, alleging they were stolen, while the seller, George Shugo, faced no legal repercussions.He stated that the cars were left at Morris Depot, and when his associate Cuthbert Chirombo attempted to retrieve them, they were missing. Mapfumo's lawyer is currently handling the case, and he is adamant about reclaiming his vehicles.Mapfumo expressed concerns that being asked to return to Zimbabwe to resolve the issue could be a trap set by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime. He maintains that the charges against him were politically motivated, linked to his outspoken criticism of the Mugabe administration, rather than any criminal wrongdoing.