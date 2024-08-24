Pachedu exposes Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

In last year's harmonized elections, President Mnangagwa secured 52.6 percent of the vote, while Nelson Chamisa received 44 percent. However, groups aligned with Chamisa, including Pachedu, claimed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission manipulated the results.A year later, activist Freeman Chari, a member of Pachedu, admitted that their claims were false. Chari revealed that after analyzing 84 percent of the V11 forms, his results showed that President Mnangagwa garnered 52 percent of the vote, consistent with the official results. He also acknowledged that his tally excluded many votes from ZANU PF strongholds in Mashonaland East, West, and Central provinces, suggesting that Mnangagwa had an even larger margin of victory.Political analysts argue that Chari's admission exposes the duplicity of opposition activists who have undermined the credibility of the elections without providing evidence. They also believe this explains why Chamisa chose not to file an election petition.Chari admitted that Pachedu and other groups knew Chamisa had lost but withheld this information from his supporters to avoid appearing as if they were endorsing what they called "sham elections." They hoped to encourage the opposition to boycott council and Parliament, but some opposition members still chose to participate.Before the 2023 harmonized elections, Pachedu claimed to have developed an app called Mandla, which they said could tabulate election results and help CCC supporters find their correct polling stations and identify their party's legitimate candidates.Chari, in a post on his X handle, called for honest conversations now that he had released their "tabulated results," rather than unfounded claims of victory.Educationist Dr. Augustine Tirivangana dismissed Chari's actions as unremarkable, arguing that Pachedu had always served as emissaries of external agents and were now attempting to curry favor by flattery. He noted that regional and international bodies, including the former chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), had already endorsed Zimbabwe's election results and President Mnangagwa's legitimacy.Political analyst Dr. Brain Sedze suggested that Chari and Pachedu were disingenuous for not publishing their claimed results earlier, as they feared it would unsettle opposition supporters who had been told the elections were not free and fair. He added that Chari was speaking out now because he no longer believed the opposition leader could take power, citing Chamisa's lack of institutional support, ideology, and respect for national symbols.