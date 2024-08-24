Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Justice Priscilla Chigumba, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), has called for the registration of political parties to address the challenges encountered during the 2023 elections.

She stressed the importance of amending the Electoral Act, proposing that if the registration of political parties is not politically feasible, a limit should be set on the timeframe for candidates to appeal their candidature before elections.

This suggestion aims to prevent the disarray seen in last year's harmonised elections, where electoral courts were overwhelmed with cases almost until the day of the polls.

Justice Chigumba shared these insights during a joint induction workshop with the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Thematic Committee on Human Rights in Bulawayo.

She also detailed ZEC's functions and highlighted how numerous appeals delayed the printing and delivery of ballot papers during last year's elections, affecting the timely opening of polling stations.

"To resolve the chaos around the nomination process, I made two recommendations: register political parties or impose time limits on electoral court challenges. This means the electoral court would not accept any challenges 30 days before election day," she explained.

Justice Chigumba pointed out that Zimbabwe lacks legislation for registering political parties, leading to accountability issues. She noted that in other countries, political parties are registered like companies, making them more accountable, with the risk of deregistration.

In Zimbabwe, accountability for political parties and candidates only begins once they have successfully filed their nomination papers.

"There is no political will to register political parties. ZEC can only legally engage with political parties at the Nomination Court. The Nomination Court process often results in significant confusion, as this is the stage where candidates must comply with established procedures," Justice Chigumba concluded.

Source - The Herald

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

15 hrs ago | 418 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

17 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

17 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

17 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chirambiwa releases national songs

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

24 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

24 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

24 hrs ago | 241 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

24 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

24 hrs ago | 458 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

24 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

24 hrs ago | 6130 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

24 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

24 hrs ago | 445 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 461 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

24 hrs ago | 379 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

24 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

24 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

24 Aug 2024 at 19:09hrs | 222 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

24 Aug 2024 at 19:07hrs | 109 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

24 Aug 2024 at 18:59hrs | 636 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

24 Aug 2024 at 18:54hrs | 367 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

24 Aug 2024 at 18:45hrs | 745 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

24 Aug 2024 at 18:32hrs | 1148 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 Aug 2024 at 17:21hrs | 2328 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

24 Aug 2024 at 15:11hrs | 519 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

24 Aug 2024 at 14:57hrs | 836 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

24 Aug 2024 at 14:54hrs | 1049 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1527 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 356 Views