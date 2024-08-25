Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The science and technology skills gap in Zimbabwe is set to narrow as the government prioritizes scholarships offered by India and Mauritius.

Following a skills audit conducted in 2018 to align human resource development with the needs of the economy and national growth, shortages in science and technology skills were identified. Since then, various initiatives, led by President Mnangagwa, have been implemented to address these gaps.

During the recently concluded Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership, a Zimbabwean delegation led by Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga secured tertiary education scholarships. The government has announced that the allocation of these scholarships will focus on addressing the identified skills gap.

Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, confirmed the priority areas after a meeting with India's Secretary for Higher Education.

"We had productive discussions where we agreed to cooperate in training," said Prof. Tagwira.

"India is willing to provide scholarships and places at some of their leading universities for training our staff at the Masters and PhD levels."

He also mentioned that Jindal, a private university in India, has offered opportunities for young Zimbabweans to study at their university and engineering college, a plan that will be implemented upon their return to Zimbabwe.

Prof. Tagwira further highlighted the partnership between Zimbabwe and India in research and development, particularly in developing new technologies such as lithium battery manufacturing. The countries also agreed to collaborate in space technologies, with a memorandum of understanding currently in progress.

"India is a key partner for us. If you want graduates with knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial spirit, India is the place," Prof. Tagwira stated.

"We want to connect our polytechnics with those in India to produce graduates with practical knowledge. When we talk about Education 5.0, India's education system closely aligns with what we are developing at home."

Additionally, Prof. Tagwira praised Mauritius for offering scholarships after VP Chiwenga met with his Mauritian counterpart, VP Eddy Boissezon.

According to a recent World Education Forum report, Mauritius ranks third among 38 African countries for its education system based on skill development.



Source - The Herald
More on: #Chiwenga, #Skills, #Gap

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

15 hrs ago | 420 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

17 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

18 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chirambiwa releases national songs

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

24 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

24 hrs ago | 242 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

24 hrs ago | 625 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

24 hrs ago | 459 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

24 hrs ago | 6169 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

24 hrs ago | 446 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 461 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

24 hrs ago | 386 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

24 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

25 Aug 2024 at 11:17hrs | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

24 Aug 2024 at 19:09hrs | 222 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

24 Aug 2024 at 19:07hrs | 109 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

24 Aug 2024 at 18:59hrs | 638 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

24 Aug 2024 at 18:54hrs | 367 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

24 Aug 2024 at 18:45hrs | 746 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

24 Aug 2024 at 18:32hrs | 1149 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 Aug 2024 at 17:21hrs | 2332 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

24 Aug 2024 at 15:11hrs | 519 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

24 Aug 2024 at 14:57hrs | 837 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

24 Aug 2024 at 14:54hrs | 1049 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1531 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 358 Views