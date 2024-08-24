Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's Harare Province has called for constitutional amendments to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, when his current term is set to end.This proposal emerged during the province's inter-district conference, where it was unanimously agreed that Mnangagwa should continue leading the country.The resolution will be presented at the upcoming 21st Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo.The province suggested either extending the duration of presidential terms, increasing the number of terms from two to three, or removing term limits entirely.They also proposed amending the constitution to ensure that any changes would benefit the incumbent president.ZANU-PF Mashonaland West has similarly resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue his leadership to achieve Vision 2030.The province has also begun preparations for the upcoming People's Conference and restructuring efforts in anticipation of future elections.