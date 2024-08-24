Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF's Harare Province has called for constitutional amendments to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, when his current term is set to end.

This proposal emerged during the province's inter-district conference, where it was unanimously agreed that Mnangagwa should continue leading the country.

The resolution will be presented at the upcoming 21st Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo.

The province suggested either extending the duration of presidential terms, increasing the number of terms from two to three, or removing term limits entirely.

They also proposed amending the constitution to ensure that any changes would benefit the incumbent president.

ZANU-PF Mashonaland West has similarly resolved that President Mnangagwa should continue his leadership to achieve Vision 2030.

The province has also begun preparations for the upcoming People's Conference and restructuring efforts in anticipation of future elections.

Source - The Herald

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

17 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

17 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

17 hrs ago | 244 Views

Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

17 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chirambiwa releases national songs

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

24 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

24 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

24 hrs ago | 239 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

24 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

24 hrs ago | 458 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

24 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

24 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

24 hrs ago | 443 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 460 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

24 hrs ago | 379 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

24 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

24 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

24 Aug 2024 at 19:09hrs | 222 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

24 Aug 2024 at 19:07hrs | 109 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

24 Aug 2024 at 18:59hrs | 635 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

24 Aug 2024 at 18:54hrs | 367 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

24 Aug 2024 at 18:45hrs | 744 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

24 Aug 2024 at 18:32hrs | 1148 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 Aug 2024 at 17:21hrs | 2326 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

24 Aug 2024 at 15:11hrs | 519 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

24 Aug 2024 at 14:57hrs | 834 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

24 Aug 2024 at 14:54hrs | 1048 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1527 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 356 Views