Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government-sponsored air ambulance service in Zimbabwe, using Russian helicopters, successfully completed its first mission by transporting a cardiac arrest patient from Chegutu to Harare free of charge.The airlift, which took just 20 minutes, significantly reduced the travel time compared to the two-hour road journey, aligning with the "Golden Hour" principle in emergency care.This initiative is part of President Mnangagwa's broader efforts to modernize Zimbabwe's health sector and achieve the country's Vision 2030 goals.Following his visit to Russia in June, where he secured investment for the air ambulance service, Russian company HeliDrive has provided the helicopters and is training local personnel, including pilots, doctors, and nurses, to operate the service.The air ambulance service aims to offer free, rapid medical transport for patients in critical condition, especially from remote areas, to well-equipped hospitals.The service has been praised by local residents and government officials, who see it as a significant step forward in improving healthcare access across Zimbabwe.The service is also expected to benefit the tourism sector by providing emergency medical services in popular tourist areas.