Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

A 23-year-old man from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo, Takudzwa Madzipa, has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting and strangling his mother after she refused his demand for sex.Madzipa had asked his 48-year-old biological mother, Ms. Sarudzai Madzipa, for sex, and when she rejected him, he violently attacked her, leaving her with injuries that required medical treatment.Madzipa was convicted of physical abuse by Western Commonage provincial magistrate Mr. Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe.While passing the sentence, Mr. Chikwekwe noted that although Madzipa had been in custody for a considerable time and had pleaded guilty, his actions were both immoral and deeply disturbing.He emphasized that it was not only taboo but also unacceptable for a son to make such demands of his mother, let alone assault her for refusing.The magistrate sentenced Madzipa to 36 months in prison, with six months suspended on the condition of good behavior.Ms. Audrey Kufandikani prosecuted the case.