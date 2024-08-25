Latest News Editor's Choice


Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Baron Dube, once a feared figure in Esigodini's illegal gold mining circles, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 for the murder of a rival gold panner, Prince Anthony Bvundura. Despite his earlier release after an appeal, the Supreme Court later sent him back to prison in 2022, where he is now serving the remainder of his sentence.

In a recent interview, Dube, who earned the nickname "Gold Baron of Esigodini," reflected on his time at Khami Maximum Prison and revealed his decision to quit gold mining upon his release. He shared his struggles, including the loss of his cattle to thieves during his incarceration and the challenges his family faces in his absence.

Dube has found solace in coaching a football team of inmates at the prison, a role that helps him stay focused and healthy. He expressed gratitude for his family's support and emphasized the importance of living within the law, acknowledging the rehabilitation efforts at Khami Maximum Prison.

Source - The Chronicle
