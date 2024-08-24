Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa hails WestProp

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised WestProp (Private) Limited, a leading property investment and development company, for its US$280 million investment in The Hill Luxury Golf Estate, a joint venture with the City of Harare.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mnangagwa acknowledged WestProp's significant contribution to the country's economic development through housing projects. He emphasized that this investment reflects the private sector's confidence in the government's economic policies and aligns with the national vision for sustainable urban development.

Mnangagwa also urged developers to incorporate modern technology and clean energy solutions in building efficient, sustainable cities. He stressed the importance of local authorities in ensuring Harare becomes a world-class city by improving service delivery and maintaining cleanliness.

Residents and small businesses were encouraged to adopt proper waste disposal practices to support this goal.

The Hill Luxury Golf Estate, with 862 residential units, will accommodate over 4,300 people. The City of Harare holds a 30% share in the project.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda called for collaboration among stakeholders in addressing housing shortages and enhancing social amenities.

WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe described the estate as a unique development in Zimbabwe and the region, offering luxury living, world-class amenities, and significant economic opportunities. He highlighted that the estate's features, including a five-star hotel, branded homes, and a PGA-standard golf course, surpass luxury standards found elsewhere in southern Africa. Sharpe reaffirmed WestProp's commitment to contributing to Zimbabwe's growth and development.


