VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) has raised concerns about the growing number of complaints against unregistered online media outlets operating within the country.In a recent statement, the VMCZ highlighted issues with these illegal media platforms, noting that their lack of transparency complicates dispute resolution and undermines professional standards.The VMCZ pointed out that the opacity surrounding these online media outlets, including the absence of physical offices and unclear ownership, erodes public trust and hampers efforts to enforce ethical and legal standards.The statement also addressed concerns about copyright infringement, citing a recent case where ZimDaily used a photograph without proper attribution. This incident led to complaints from media practitioner Emma Zihonye and the Zimbabwe Association of Female Photographers.The VMCZ reminded media professionals that copyright violations are a serious legal offense. To address the issues posed by unregistered online media houses, the VMCZ is committed to promoting ethical journalism and ensuring transparency in media operations."By registering and operating transparently, media outlets can help preserve the integrity of the profession and maintain the trust of their audiences," the statement concluded.