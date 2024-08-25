Latest News Editor's Choice


Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A man from Harare, McDonald Katumba (31) of Aspindale Park, is facing charges of embezzlement involving funds entrusted to him by his Australian-based friend.

The accusations state that Katumba received money from his friend, Nashile Chibanda, for specific purposes including the purchase of trucks and residential stands. Katumba was also expected to deliver vehicles to Chibanda.

According to State prosecutor Chyvonne Nhira, in August 2023, Chibanda sent Katumba US$27,000 intended for the purchase of a residential stand. Instead of using the funds as directed, Katumba allegedly misappropriated them for personal use.

Between August 2023 and January 2024, Katumba was also entrusted with three vehicles - one Mazda Demio and two Nissan Notes - by Chibanda.

Chibanda instructed Katumba to deliver these vehicles to the CEO of a non-governmental organization interested in buying them. However, Katumba reportedly avoided fulfilling this instruction.

In another instance, Katumba is accused of using US$20,000 given to him by Chibanda to purchase two Toyota Toyoace trucks. These trucks were intended for use by Zesa Holdings under a contract that Chibanda planned to finalize.

Instead, Katumba allegedly squandered the money and failed to deliver the trucks as agreed.

The total amount of prejudice in this case is estimated to be US$58,000.

Source - newsday
