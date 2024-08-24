Ngezi Platinum crash out

News / National

by Staff reporter

AS Maniema Union 0 - 0 Ngezi Platinum Stars(AS Maniema Union progress to the first round after a 4-3 penalty shootout win)Ngezi Platinum Stars were eliminated from their debut CAF Champions League campaign after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to AS Maniema Union in the preliminary round second leg at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, DRC, yesterday.Polite Moyo and Gareth Madhake missed crucial penalties, with Moyo shooting wide and Madhake hitting the underside of the bar, which resulted in the ball bouncing back into play.Captain Kudzai Chigwida, Farai Madhanaga, and Tinotenda Musariranwa successfully converted their penalties, but it was not enough.For AS Maniema Union, Agee Basiala, Ordy Simete, Paty Ilunga, and Rodrique Kitwa scored from the spot.Ngezi Platinum Stars had managed a goalless draw in the first leg at their temporary home in Zambia last week, meaning they needed either a scoring draw or a win to advance to the first round. Unfortunately, they could not capitalize on their promising performance in Lusaka, where they dominated but were unlucky not to secure a win.In yesterday's match, Ngezi Platinum Stars struggled to maintain their earlier form. Maniema Union dominated from the start but failed to seriously challenge Ngezi's goalkeeper, Nelson Chadya. The game featured few chances, with Ngezi's only two on-target efforts coming from Tapiwa Mandinyenya in the first half and Obriel Chirinda late in the match.Maniema Union's closest attempt came in the 47th minute when Obed Mbala's angled shot beat Chadya but struck the post.Despite strong defensive efforts by Ngezi Platinum Stars, they could not prevent the game from going to penalties. Coach Takesure Chiragwi acknowledged that AS Maniema Union were the better team and deserved to advance to the next round, where they will face Petro de Luanda of Angola.Ngezi Platinum Stars are expected to return to Zimbabwe this morning.TeamsAS Maniema Union: A Basiala (N Mobaelua, 96'), O Sangana, R Musinga, O Mbala (R Kitwa, 68'), A Bokomboli, D Lupini, B Efonge, J Mboma, E Moanda, O Ndombele, J KitambalaNgezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Chigwida, M Hativagoni, F Madhanaga, R Hachiro, T Mandinyenya (P Moyo, 46'), L Kashitigu (M Mukumba, 79'), T Meke (C Mavhurume, 46'), T Benhura (G Madhake, 57'), O Chirinda, C Mapoka (T Musariranwa, 46').