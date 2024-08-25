5 hired hitmen back in the dock

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of five alleged hitmen accused of plotting to murder prominent businessman Oliver Tendai Chipindu is scheduled to continue this Friday, with the State presenting evidence from the second witness.Last week, Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje rejected the defense counsel's request for recusal, ruling that the application lacked merit and allowing the trial to proceed.The suspects, Moses Monde (Johannesburg), Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga (Cape Town), are accused of attempting to kill Chipindu after a failed deal involving fuel gas tanks that defrauded him of US$800,000.The defense had argued that the magistrate should recuse himself, suggesting the case be moved to a different court due to previous interactions with the matter. However, prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu argued that the application lacked legal basis and that it was the court's discretion to determine trial locations.The State revealed that the alleged mastermind, Obrian Obert Mapurisa, is still at large. Mapurisa had arranged with Chipindu to purchase liquefied petroleum gas tankers from Turkey but misappropriated the US$800,000 Chipindu provided. When Chipindu discovered the shortfall and Mapurisa's evasiveness, he demanded a refund.Mapurisa, in response, allegedly devised a plan to kill Chipindu, hiring the five suspects to carry out the murder. The hitmen were provided with Chipindu's address and photo and were lured to Zimbabwe, where they met Chipindu at a Harare lodge on March 19. During this meeting, Chipindu recorded their conversation in which they discussed kidnapping him and causing him harm. The police were alerted, leading to the hitmen's arrest.