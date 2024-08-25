Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The trial of five alleged hitmen accused of plotting to murder prominent businessman Oliver Tendai Chipindu is scheduled to continue this Friday, with the State presenting evidence from the second witness.

Last week, Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje rejected the defense counsel's request for recusal, ruling that the application lacked merit and allowing the trial to proceed.

The suspects, Moses Monde (Johannesburg), Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga (Cape Town), are accused of attempting to kill Chipindu after a failed deal involving fuel gas tanks that defrauded him of US$800,000.

The defense had argued that the magistrate should recuse himself, suggesting the case be moved to a different court due to previous interactions with the matter. However, prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu argued that the application lacked legal basis and that it was the court's discretion to determine trial locations.

The State revealed that the alleged mastermind, Obrian Obert Mapurisa, is still at large. Mapurisa had arranged with Chipindu to purchase liquefied petroleum gas tankers from Turkey but misappropriated the US$800,000 Chipindu provided. When Chipindu discovered the shortfall and Mapurisa's evasiveness, he demanded a refund.

Mapurisa, in response, allegedly devised a plan to kill Chipindu, hiring the five suspects to carry out the murder. The hitmen were provided with Chipindu's address and photo and were lured to Zimbabwe, where they met Chipindu at a Harare lodge on March 19. During this meeting, Chipindu recorded their conversation in which they discussed kidnapping him and causing him harm. The police were alerted, leading to the hitmen's arrest.


Source - newsday
More on: #Hitmen, #Court, #Trial

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

17 hrs ago | 2810 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

18 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

18 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chirambiwa releases national songs

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

24 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

24 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

24 hrs ago | 242 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

25 Aug 2024 at 11:22hrs | 460 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

25 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 347 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

25 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 6196 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

25 Aug 2024 at 11:20hrs | 166 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

25 Aug 2024 at 11:20hrs | 446 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

25 Aug 2024 at 11:19hrs | 462 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

25 Aug 2024 at 11:19hrs | 387 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

25 Aug 2024 at 11:18hrs | 204 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

25 Aug 2024 at 11:18hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

25 Aug 2024 at 11:17hrs | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

24 Aug 2024 at 19:09hrs | 222 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

24 Aug 2024 at 19:07hrs | 109 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

24 Aug 2024 at 18:59hrs | 638 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

24 Aug 2024 at 18:54hrs | 367 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

24 Aug 2024 at 18:45hrs | 746 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

24 Aug 2024 at 18:32hrs | 1150 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 Aug 2024 at 17:21hrs | 2334 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

24 Aug 2024 at 15:11hrs | 519 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

24 Aug 2024 at 14:57hrs | 838 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

24 Aug 2024 at 14:54hrs | 1052 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1531 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 359 Views