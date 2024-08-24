Latest News Editor's Choice


ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The push within Zanu-PF to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally-mandated two terms has left the party's provincial chairpersons in a difficult position, uncertain about the outcome and wary of potential fallout from Mnangagwa's successor.

Sources revealed that chairpersons are apprehensive about alienating Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is seen as the likely successor despite his public reluctance to express ambitions for the presidency. The internal debate centers around the 'ED 2030' slogan, which advocates for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, even though Mnangagwa has stated he will step down at the end of his two terms in 2028.

Some provincial members have resisted chanting the 'ED 2030' slogan, arguing that it contradicts Mnangagwa's stated intention to leave office in 2028 and fearing repercussions for either supporting or opposing the extension.

Provincial chairpersons in Masvingo, Midlands, and Matabeleland North, known for their support of Mnangagwa, have called for the President to rule beyond his constitutional limit. However, Vice President Chiwenga has not endorsed the slogan, instead urging discipline to achieve the 2030 vision after youth supporters chanted it.

In response, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has publicly supported the slogan, arguing that freedom of expression is protected by the Constitution. This has further complicated the situation, as internal divisions become evident.

Zanu-PF chairpersons are now divided, unsure whether to support the 2030 agenda or align with Chiwenga. Efforts to reach Zanu-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha for comment were unsuccessful.

Machacha acknowledged the frictions within Zanu-PF and other political parties but did not provide specific details. Zanu-PF director of information and publicity, Farai Marapira, downplayed the divisions, emphasizing the party's commitment to unity and dialogue.

Former Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha previously dismissed the '2030, vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo' slogan as unrecognized, but recent chants by Mnangagwa's supporters have fueled speculation about maneuvers to extend his term.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube and Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa have openly supported Mnangagwa's potential term extension. Analysts warn that the end of Mnangagwa's presidency may lead to intense jostling within Zanu-PF as factions vie for influence and loyalty for the next leadership.

Source - newsday

