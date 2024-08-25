Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Newly elected Joburg mayor Dada Morero may have started his tenure on the wrong foot.

This was after he suggested that documented foreigners be recruited as Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers, during the ANC's regional executive council (REC) lekgotla at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

Morero said foreign officers would intensify the fight against crime and be in a position to address the language barrier between officers and foreign criminals.

"None of our policemen and women in uniform can speak foreign African languages, and the challenge for us is to deal with crime. You can have all your suspects in front of you. Before they write their statements, they can plan what they are going to say right in front of you without even understanding it. It might be a culture shock to suggest to the REC that if we are serious about fighting crime, we have no option but to recruit those that are properly documented to the JMPD," Morero said.

Coalition partner ActionSA rejected the mayor's idea and said the party would oppose the strategy if it were tabled before council.

The metro's newly appointed speaker and ActionSA's regional caucus leader, Nobuhle Mthembu, said Morero's proposal was an insult to South Africa's unemployed young people.

She said the JMPD's job requirements clearly stipulated that applicants must be South African citizens.

"This matter is not up for debate, as the very requirements to serve in the JMPD stipulate that an applicant must be a South African citizen. This is a dead end. This proposal is an insult to the thousands of South Africans who still aspire to wear the uniform," said Mthembu.

Shortly after Morero was sworn-in as mayor, ActionSA urged him to prioritise deporting undocumented foreigners in the city.

Party leader Herman Mashaba said: "ActionSA will never support this. The requirements to serve in the JMPD stipulate you must be a South African citizen. Secondly, we have thousands of qualified reservists ready to serve. We cannot outsource law enforcement to foreign nationals."

ActionSA provincial caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said the JMPD should refrain from harbouring foreigners.

"This will not happen. The JMPD must fight and arrest criminals. If these foreign criminals need translation, they will do that in court. This off-ramping of yours (Morero) is worrying," said Ngobeni.

Speaking to The Star, political analyst Nonhlanhla Masuku said the mayor had missed the opportunity to create jobs as unemployment remained rife for young people.

Instead, Morero's administration must devise alternative methods to prevent crime, rather than recruit foreigners, which was a sensitive topic for South Africans.

"Many South Africans might view this as a missed opportunity for local employment. If foreign nationals are introduced into these roles, it may further strain public sentiment, especially among unemployed locals.

"It's important that any such plan aligns with efforts to prioritise South African citizens for jobs. The administration must explore ways to balance the need for effective policing with the imperative of providing jobs to South Africans," said Masuku.

While Morero was elected by broad coalitions, his security strategies against crime could threaten his seat, after spending 25 days in office in 2022.

Masuku predicted that an ActionSA, DA, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and small parties coalition might remove Morero from office through a vote of no confidence, furthering creating political instability.

Noting that ActionSA and the PA had aligned policies against illegal foreigners, Maseku said the parties stood to fuel Morero's demise.

"With ActionSA advocating for the expulsion of illegal immigrants and the DA initially opposing Dada's candidacy due to concerns over the ANC's legacy of corruption, these factors create a contentious environment.

"It is possible that ActionSA, the DA and other parties like the PA may consider forming coalitions to challenge Morero's policies if they believe these policies do not serve the best interests of Johannesburg's residents."

Masuku urged the mayor to change security and employment policies to prioritise citizens, ensuring stability in local government.

"Morero must engage in constructive dialogue with all political stakeholders to ensure his policies are inclusive and do not lead to further political instability."


Source - The Star
