Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

Nkulumane legislator Desire Moyo reflected on his first year in office, describing it as a "mixed bag" of challenges and achievements. During a press briefing in Bulawayo, Moyo highlighted the progress made in engaging the community and addressing local issues.He launched his tenure by promoting communication and participation, notably convening "Indaba 1.0" in March 2024, where residents discussed issues like water supply, crime, and unemployment. This event led to the formation of the Nkulumane Constituency Development Committee, which has played a key role in representing community needs.In May, Moyo launched the Nkulumane Development Plan, centered on governance through three pillars: the Development Committee, the Compassion and Comfort Team, and the Constituency Development Fund Committee. These efforts have involved a comprehensive tour of the constituency, addressing practical challenges in schools, clinics, and police stations.Despite these achievements, Moyo acknowledged difficulties, particularly the lack of government-provided office space, which hampers direct engagement with residents.