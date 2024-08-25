Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Eriksson, the first non-British manager of the England team, led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

In January Eriksson said he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

His family said on Monday: "Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."

The Swede managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

Eriksson also had spells in charge of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

After retiring as a player at the age of 27, Eriksson began his managerial career with Degerfors in 1977 before joining fellow Swedish side Gothenburg, where he won the Swedish title, two Swedish cups and the 1982 Uefa Cup.

He then went on to enjoy two spells with Portuguese giants Benfica as well as managing Italian sides Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio - where he won seven trophies including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Following his diagnosis Eriksson spent the year visiting some of his former clubs, including Lazio and Sampdoria.

In March the Swede, a lifelong Liverpool fan, helped lead a Liverpool Legends team which beat an Ajax Legends side 4-2 at Anfield.

He shared a poignant message at the end of his new documentary film 'Sven', which was released earlier this month.

He said: "I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

Source - BBC Sport
More on: #England, #Coach, #Dies

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabwe braces for prolonged power cuts amid technical glitch

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe and Ireland plead for more Test cricket

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Telegram app founder arrested at French airport

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

5 hired hitmen back in the dock

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Ngezi Platinum crash out

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Australian-based woman loses US$58,000 to friend

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

VMCZ wants control over online media houses?

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa hails WestProp

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Esigodini Gold Baron not going back to mining

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man assaults mother after she refused to sleep with him

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's air ambulance services take off

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF to start amendments for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe critical skills gap set for major boost

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chigumba wants political parties in Zimbabwe to be registered

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

The existential crisis of Zimbabwe's opposition

19 hrs ago | 454 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells Chamisa that 'facts are stubborn'

21 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Zimbabwean bishop arrested in Nigeria

21 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Bosso held by 10 men Chicken Inn

21 hrs ago | 259 Views

Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

21 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chirambiwa releases national songs

24 hrs ago | 193 Views

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

25 Aug 2024 at 11:27hrs | 2738 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

25 Aug 2024 at 11:24hrs | 2252 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

25 Aug 2024 at 11:23hrs | 527 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

25 Aug 2024 at 11:23hrs | 270 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

25 Aug 2024 at 11:22hrs | 657 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

25 Aug 2024 at 11:22hrs | 489 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

25 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 378 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

25 Aug 2024 at 11:21hrs | 7103 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

25 Aug 2024 at 11:20hrs | 188 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

25 Aug 2024 at 11:20hrs | 473 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

25 Aug 2024 at 11:19hrs | 496 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

25 Aug 2024 at 11:19hrs | 492 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

25 Aug 2024 at 11:18hrs | 219 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

25 Aug 2024 at 11:18hrs | 486 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

25 Aug 2024 at 11:17hrs | 381 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

24 Aug 2024 at 19:09hrs | 226 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

24 Aug 2024 at 19:07hrs | 118 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

24 Aug 2024 at 18:59hrs | 654 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

24 Aug 2024 at 18:54hrs | 373 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

24 Aug 2024 at 18:45hrs | 805 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 918 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

24 Aug 2024 at 18:32hrs | 1179 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 Aug 2024 at 17:21hrs | 2463 Views