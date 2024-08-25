Latest News Editor's Choice


Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CHIEF Gobo, born Clever Machona Msindo, of Silobela, Kwekwe District has died.

He was 65.

The traditional leader reportedly died at Gweru Provincial Hospital on Monday morning where he was rushed after complaining of abdominal pains.

Assistant Kwekwe District Coordinator, Mr Reason Machina confirmed the development.

"We received the information of the passing of Chief Gobo earlier today (Monday) morning from the relatives. We are told that he complained of stomach pains before he was rushed to Gweru General Hospital where he died while on admission," confirmed Mr Machina.

He said burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

"We are running around to see what we can do together with the family. Burial arrangements will definitely be announced as we go," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Silobela, #Chief, #Dies

