Econet modernises +1,000 sites

Econet Wireless Limited has significantly advanced its network modernization efforts through strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors, modernizing over 1,000 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations.An additional 550 sites across Zimbabwe are also planned for modernization. According to the company’s 2024 annual report, this initiative follows years of underinvestment due to limited foreign currency availability.Board Chairman Dr. James Myers highlighted that 750 of the upgraded sites are in Harare, Bulawayo, and the Manicaland region.The government, through POTRAZ, has allocated spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band to extend coverage to peripheral areas. Additionally, more than 50 new base stations have been added, enhancing service quality and network coverage.Dr. Myers noted the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving operational efficiency and customer experiences, contributing to a 47% growth in voice segment usage.Econet plans to continue investing in infrastructure, including scaling up 5G penetration, to meet rising demand and align with global trends toward a digitally connected future for Zimbabwe.